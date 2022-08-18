Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/american-globalists-surgically-removing-an-international-cancer/

Guest: Thomas McInerney, Lieutenant General, USAF (ret)Guest: William F. Jasper

With untold wealth, they have learned how to control the political process through bribes, blackmail, coercion and outright fraud. Those they can't buy are made irrelevant to the voters or blackmailed into obedience.

The “good old boys club” of international finance allows only their carefully vetted choices to appear before the voters, often the most corrupt and contemptible within society, because they are also the easiest to control. In America, the 2 party system gives the appearance of choice and radically different ideologies, although behind the scene most eat from the same special interest globalist trough and share a specially protected status under the tutelage of their power elite masters.

The political class are made to think that they are actually part of this elite club, and are reinforced with great wealth and prestige in return for their obedience to the cause of globalism. And, although many claim to be free market capitalists and staunch anti-communists, their voting records often prove otherwise.

Most are waterlogged from years of swimming in the socialist D.C. swamp, purposely ignoring their constitutional oath to defend the U.S. Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. Getting re-elected becomes their number one priority because the life of the protected political class is truly exhilarating for those of very limited talent and enormous self importance.

The occasional “statesman” who manages to sneak into the “club” is short lived and powerless in a system so totally corrupt, rotten, and controlled from the inside out.

Isn't it time to stop this madness once and for all? No single person can save America. Dedicated citizens and patriots are the solution to despotic rule and the global police state. Wake up America.