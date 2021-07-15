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Antoinette James & billy Te Kahika speaking in protest outside Jacinda Ardern's electorate office
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30 views • July 15, 2021
15 JULY 2021, Auckland, New Zealand. Antoinette James & Billy Te Kahika speaking in protest outside Jacinda Ardern's electorate Office. The government has released a statement they will be going boots on the door to door to convince New Zealanders to have the Covid-19 jab.
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