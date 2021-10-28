© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Afghanistan Harbinger & A Message of Hope
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • October 28, 2021
Copyright © Jonathan Cahn and Jan Willem van der Hoeven of ICZC, Israel
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-delay-in-gods-judgement/
Jan Willem van der Hoeven says "This message is very important and should be spread widely!"
Following the teaching of Jonathan Cahn, Jan Willem further offers a message of hope for the US and any such nation that will bless Israel.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-delay-in-gods-judgement/
Jan Willem van der Hoeven says "This message is very important and should be spread widely!"
Following the teaching of Jonathan Cahn, Jan Willem further offers a message of hope for the US and any such nation that will bless Israel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.