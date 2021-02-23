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Merrick Garland: Antifa Riots Not Terrorism if Happens at Night
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10 views • February 23, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the statements made today by the Biden Administration’s pick for Attorney General, including a terrorism loophole for Antifa, a vowed witch hunt against Patriotism, and a new crusade for gun control. We also detail the new name being used in the UK for vaccine passports, “COVID Status Certification”, and we share the first preview of the upcoming documentary, “The Greatest Reset.” Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/22/2021
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