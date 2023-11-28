Create New Account
England Bans Tommy Robinson from Entering London -- and he's the "Fascist??"
Published 14 hours ago

Tommy Robinson was arrested for attending a public protest in a public space, after he was told that some people would be triggered if he attended. Today, he was banned from entering into London, his rights as a freeman, his freedom of movement, ceasing.

