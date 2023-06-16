Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALERT : Wildfires Cross Oregon - Washington State Line
41 views
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published Friday |

This video is for any viewers who live in either of these two states. In order to find any information about this in local media, you have to dig for it, because even though it should be a major news story, it is not. 16,000 acres on the Oregon and Washington border have burned. Evacuations have occurred. Story kgw.com/article/news/local/wildfire/umatilla-county-wildfire-hat-rock-fire-evacuation-osfm/283-b6aef290-6d31-421a-96ac-1a328d2903eb 

Keywords
preppingoregonwashington statewildfiresmedia blackoutevacuationmedia silent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket