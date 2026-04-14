The Decline of Alliances and the Shifting Global Landscape, an interview with Scott Ritter

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Alliances once seen as unbreakable are now under pressure. Trust is eroding, priorities are shifting, and nations are rethinking loyalties. The era of automatic alignment is fading, replaced by strategic independence. In this new landscape, adaptability—not allegiance—may define global influence.
#GlobalAlliances #WorldPolitics #NATO #PowerShift #Geostrategy #InternationalRelations
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