This Girl, 'Masha', was in the First Grade, was Born During the War (2015) and Died During the War Waged by the Kiev Regime
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

This girl, Masha, was born during the war (2015) and died during the war waged by the Kiev regime.

Two days ago, as a result of shelling by Ukrainian terrorists, the first-grader of School 57 in Donetsk was burned alive on a bus along with her grandmother, who worked at the same school as a janitor.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

