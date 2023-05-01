This Girl, 'Masha', was in the First Grade, was Born During the War (2015) and Died During the War Waged by the Kiev Regime

This girl, Masha, was born during the war (2015) and died during the war waged by the Kiev regime.
Two days ago, as a result of shelling by Ukrainian terrorists, the first-grader of School 57 in Donetsk was burned alive on a bus along with her grandmother, who worked at the same school as a janitor.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.