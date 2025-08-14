BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psychic Phenomenon vs. Gifts of the Spirit pt.1
Heavenly Glory
Heavenly Glory
60 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

In this video, we have a man trained by the Shadow Government in Sorcery and Witchcraft, posing as Physic Phenomenon. There is a great increase in these around the world. This is due to Satanic Child sacrifices as abortion and sexual abuse of infants, etc. These sacrifices are ushering in the antichrist, his false prophet, and the image that comes to life, AI. They will seek the worship of all on the earth, and kill the Believers in Christ Jesus.

Keywords
salvationrepentancewitchcraftsorcerysatanic sacrificegifts of the spirit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy