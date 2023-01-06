Can You Read?

Now, I KNOW that you THINK you can read!



But CAN YOU ACTUALLY READ???

These are two entirely different things!

And the more Indoctrination (Education) you have...

THE LESS LIKELY YOU ARE TO BE ABLE TO READ!

You may not know it, but you ARE a Slave!

And fighting for one side or the other of our CRIMINAL, ILLEGITIMATE,

GOVERNMENT just demonstrates my point further!

Your entire LIFE is manipulated and controlled by Fraudulent

documents, that YOU think are legitimate, but are absolute Fraud! Our

illegitimate Courts ignore this FRAUD, making them fraudulent as well.

It's how you were enslaved!

Brothers and Sisters ALL I WANT FOR YOU IS TO FREE YOURSELF!

Then, we can worry with holding the criminals accountable!

Romley Stewart ~ An older code (dog Latin the language of the

dead/debtor).

“Once the fraud has been detected in a document or contract that’s the

end of the contract or document. A fact negates a presumption

rendering government and corporate documents void if the fraud is

detected on such documents or contracts.

Every government document mixes all uppercase text with proper

English together on one document. Once the SIGN language has been

separated from the content of the document, most government and

banking documents will make very little or no sense.

Once a document has been exposed as grammatically incorrect, nothing

can save it.”

Our entire system is built on FRAUD!

ALL of it! The banks, governments, the courts, everything!

This video was originally posted here:

https://www.facebook.com/moneyisacultbeliefsystem/videos/romley-stewart-an-older-code-dog-latin-the-language-of-the-deaddebtor-once-the-f/674573150672516/

I highly advise everyone to research this further and take action appropriately, because we have ALL been defrauded!

Here's another video I suggest you watch!

USA INC - Slaves To The Beast Reloaded

https://rumble.com/vu1k9l-usa-inc-slaves-to-the-beast-reloaded.html

HERE is a link to a FREE PDF DOWNLOAD of the book he used in the video:

The Chicago Manual of Style

https://www.pdfdrive.com/the-chicago-manual-of-style-e164012864.html

