Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOOD NEWS
channel image
MAKEN SENSE
67 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published 18 hours ago

With all the fear mongering from the MOCKINGBIRD MSM, its time to step back and hear some good news.

Whadaya Think?

OTHER CHANNELS:

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH


BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk

Keywords
trumpcongresssovereigntycentral bankscbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket