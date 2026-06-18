👀 Where we at mid June 2026 ❔

So much is happening. Tulsi announced more Biolabs in many countries, Epstein files still being released, 2020 election steal reveal, Iran and so much more. All happening all at once. Down goes the Cabal.

*Boom

** Boom

*** Boom

**** Boom





THESE ARE AMAZING TIMES.

THE GREAT AWAKENING





https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





» » » 🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



