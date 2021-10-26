The Way To Hell For Priests Pastors And Preachers

The video is about when Jesus called me to his throne in the High heavens, the throne of white light, and spoke of the pharisees, why he was so angry with them, and why priests, pastors and preachers often make the same mistakes today, and that they would end up in the lake of fire. He expressed great anger, but even greater sorrow.It was made with the aid of the holy spirit, and was published with the encouragement of the Father, and Jesus.Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."The bible quotes was added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hars work.