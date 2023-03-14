Through the looking glass - 200230314
We believe what we were raised to believe.
Mass programming — daylight savings time. People worldwide trained to accept a contrived idea with a minimum of complaint and with no studied evidence of benefit or harm that has been considered even though some show harm that should be checked into.
Did vaccines ever really work or do they damage health over all?
Withdraw from the WHO — now!
What it is like for true experts.
Legal drugs are made by criminal organizations..
What real health looks like.
Show notes posted at:
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/posted-the-live-with-your-brain-turned-d7f
