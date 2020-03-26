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The Blue Pill or the Red Pill - Exit the Matrix!
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37 views • March 26, 2020
This video explores the blinding truth about how to break free from mind control. If you are sick of slavery to the system because you are a slave to the wage, it's time to wake up to Jesus, the answer! He showed us how to leave Babylon and how to live without money. A new life in Jesus means exposing the lie of modern day slavery by quitting your job and working with a new motivation and for a new Boss.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: - 'Protofunk' & 'Ambush' by Kevin MacLeod (http://incompetech.com/) CC BY 3.0 - 'Fog of War' by Unknown CC BY 3.0
Video: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed) - "Matrix falling code" by filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp... Creative Commons (reuse allowed) - Microchip implant clip by AwakenedAnon @ https://www.youtube.com/user/Awakened...
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XG1c4...
SFX: - Glass smash sound effect by http://www.freesfx.co.uk - 'Comedy Slide Whistle' by Sound Box - https://www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxF
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: - 'Protofunk' & 'Ambush' by Kevin MacLeod (http://incompetech.com/) CC BY 3.0 - 'Fog of War' by Unknown CC BY 3.0
Video: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed) - "Matrix falling code" by filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp... Creative Commons (reuse allowed) - Microchip implant clip by AwakenedAnon @ https://www.youtube.com/user/Awakened...
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XG1c4...
SFX: - Glass smash sound effect by http://www.freesfx.co.uk - 'Comedy Slide Whistle' by Sound Box - https://www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxF
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