Allan Paul Roberts: The Globalists Plan to Collapse Everything! But Will They Succeed?

Allan Paul Roberts discusses his book "The Globalist Plan to Collapse Everything: To Usher in a New World Order". He posits the endgame includes world government, a social credit system with programmable digital currency, 15-minute cities with travel restrictions, and much more. They'll achieve this by collapsing many sectors of society including banking, energy, and food. We'll need courage, hope, and mental fortitude to make it through.
Websites
Globalist Plan to Collapse Everything https://globalcollapsebook.com
Author Allan Paul Roberts https://www.authoraproberts.com
About Allan Paul Roberts
ALLAN PAUL ROBERTS is committed to exposing the details behind the Globalist plan to collapse society to usher in their New World Order. Using an innovative writing method that features QR codes, his work creates a rich multimedia experience that leads readers to a greater depth of understanding. Robert’s gift for conveying complex information is sure to please political thought leaders as well as those new to the subject.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)