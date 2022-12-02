The UN And The CIA Want Your Free Speech - Bowne Report

The United Nations, a playground for the Global Elite adherents of the
New World Order to create the illusion of a meeting place of the world
mind to do humanitarian work is now laser focused on the destruction of
Free Speech. The road to totalitarianism must be paved with the
destruction of any and all free thinkers. The Biden Administration is
diligently forcing a foothold to bypass the unalienable rights of the
First Amendment to appease the United Nations. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has
dropped a veritable hand grenade into the Agenda 2030 narrative. And a
battle between the human rights and the corporations, the tech industry,
the White House, and all sycophants to the New World Order is about to
go hot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.