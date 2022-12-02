Create New Account
The UN And The CIA Want Your Free Speech - Bowne Report
The United Nations, a playground for the Global Elite adherents of the New World Order to create the illusion of a meeting place of the world mind to do humanitarian work is now laser focused on the destruction of Free Speech. The road to totalitarianism must be paved with the destruction of any and all free thinkers. The Biden Administration is diligently forcing a foothold to bypass the unalienable rights of the First Amendment to appease the United Nations. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has dropped a veritable hand grenade into the Agenda 2030 narrative. And a battle between the human rights and the corporations, the tech industry, the White House, and all sycophants to the New World Order is about to go hot.

Keywords
healthpoliticsscience

