Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker: "People who take DONALD TRUMP'S vaccine are MORE likely to die of COVID!"
230 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

"Today's episode of Tucker Carlson provides some important statistics that are now emerging, concerning the MASSIVE MORTALITY rates of those who were 'FOOLISH enough' to take the covid injections. VACCINATION EFFECTS are NOW BEGINNING TO EMERGE, STATISTICALLY, all around the globe... and they AREN'T "good"!"(- from Our August 25, 2022 Blog)

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
hospitalizationstestimonytucker carlsoncanadaomgdeathsalbertathe two witnessesmortality ratecovid vaccinetestimonyofthetwowitnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket