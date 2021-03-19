Juan O- Savin Talking About How Corrupt And Deep The DC Swamp Is And It's Impossibility, Yet Imperative To Destroy

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Not to be discouraging, but to set the stage for what's ahead, and how necessary it is for us to be going through what we are in order to dig the very depths of the cancer of the Deep State out. We can never be free again if we don't.