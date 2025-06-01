Global Unrest - Ancient Warnings - What You Need To Know

🌍 WORLD EVENTS THROUGH A BIBLICAL LENS | The Last Christian Radio Show 🎙️

Tonight on the Last Christian, we confront the unfiltered truth behind today’s most urgent global developments — and reveal how they align with ancient biblical prophecy.





🔴 Segment 1: Wars and Rumors of Wars

From Israel to Ukraine, conflict escalates. Are we witnessing the birth pains of the end times foretold in Matthew 24 and Ezekiel 38?





🔥 Segment 2: Signs in the Heavens and Earth

Record-breaking heat, vanishing coral reefs, and catastrophic climate shifts. Does this fulfill Luke 21:25 and Revelation 16?





⚠️ Segment 3: Moral Decay and the Rise of Deception

From sports controversies to psychic prophecies, we expose the deception sweeping our culture and examine 2 Timothy 3 and Matthew 24:11 in today’s headlines.





🌾 Segment 4: The Final Harvest

With political unrest and global awakening on the rise, we turn to the call of Matthew 9 and Revelation 14 — the time to reap may be near.





💡 If you're seeking clarity in a world spiraling into chaos, this episode is for you.





👉 Subscribe, Share, and Stay Informed





📖 Visit https://www.lastchristian.net for full episodes, resources, and prophetic insight you won’t find anywhere else.