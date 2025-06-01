Global Unrest - Ancient Warnings - What You Need To Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌍 WORLD EVENTS THROUGH A BIBLICAL LENS | The Last Christian Radio Show 🎙️
Tonight on the Last Christian, we confront the unfiltered truth behind today’s most urgent global developments — and reveal how they align with ancient biblical prophecy.
🔴 Segment 1: Wars and Rumors of Wars
From Israel to Ukraine, conflict escalates. Are we witnessing the birth pains of the end times foretold in Matthew 24 and Ezekiel 38?
🔥 Segment 2: Signs in the Heavens and Earth
Record-breaking heat, vanishing coral reefs, and catastrophic climate shifts. Does this fulfill Luke 21:25 and Revelation 16?
⚠️ Segment 3: Moral Decay and the Rise of Deception
From sports controversies to psychic prophecies, we expose the deception sweeping our culture and examine 2 Timothy 3 and Matthew 24:11 in today’s headlines.
🌾 Segment 4: The Final Harvest
With political unrest and global awakening on the rise, we turn to the call of Matthew 9 and Revelation 14 — the time to reap may be near.
💡 If you're seeking clarity in a world spiraling into chaos, this episode is for you.
