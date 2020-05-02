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Coronavirus and the Mark of the Beast
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198 views • May 02, 2020
Originally aired on YouTube, 26 March 2020
Through the Coronavirus an attempt is being made to initiate the cashless society and what eerily mirrors the prophesied mark of the beast. As the globalists consolidate their power by stealth, it is high time the Church discerns what is taking place before its very eyes.
Through the Coronavirus an attempt is being made to initiate the cashless society and what eerily mirrors the prophesied mark of the beast. As the globalists consolidate their power by stealth, it is high time the Church discerns what is taking place before its very eyes.
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