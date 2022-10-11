Tulsi Gabbard Disavows Democrats Anti-White Racism, Leaves Party - Balance of Power Swings

Former presidential contender and Hawaii congressman Tulsi Gabbard has disavowed and left the Democratic Party, disavowing their antiwhite racism and Wokeness. This will actually have a profound effect on the midterms, as it will undoubtedly switch maybe 0.5% of the Democratic voter base independent or towards the Republican party.
Good on Tulsi.
#tulsi #woke #racism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.