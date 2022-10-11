Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard Disavows Democrats Anti-White Racism, Leaves Party - Balance of Power Swings
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago |

Former presidential contender and Hawaii congressman Tulsi Gabbard has disavowed and left the Democratic Party, disavowing their antiwhite racism and Wokeness. This will actually have a profound effect on the midterms, as it will undoubtedly switch maybe 0.5% of the Democratic voter base independent or towards the Republican party.

Good on Tulsi.

#tulsi #woke #racism

