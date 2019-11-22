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Thomas Paine on War (and other Founders too)
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7 views • November 22, 2019
Outspoken and famous for writing “The Crisis,” “Common Sense,” and “The Rights of Man,” Thomas Paine had some choice words about war that people would do well to read and heed today.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 22, 2019
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 22, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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