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U.S. vs. Dr. Kristin Comella, Ph.D. for her healing Stem Cell Research and Therapy.
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35 views • February 26, 2020
"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is on a mission to eliminate all access to adult stem cell therapy, a medical protocol that involves utilizing a patient’s own endogenous stem cells for regenerative healing. And putting two and two together, it’s because this natural technique doesn’t require the use of any pharmaceutical drugs, which means the Big Pharma companies that control the FDA don’t make any money from it.
https://www.newstarget.com/2019-04-26-adult-stem-cell-therapy-targeted-by-the-fda-for-elimination.html
In the crosshairs of this anti-health freedom FDA crusade is Dr. Kristin Comella, Ph.D., an adult stem cell specialist based out of South Florida who’s been successfully treating patients with adult stem cells for the past 15 years. Dr. Comella and her clinic have reportedly been under attack not only by the FDA, but also by the mainstream media, which has repeatedly published lies and slander against her in order to destroy her reputation."
https://www.newstarget.com/2019-04-26-adult-stem-cell-therapy-targeted-by-the-fda-for-elimination.html
In the crosshairs of this anti-health freedom FDA crusade is Dr. Kristin Comella, Ph.D., an adult stem cell specialist based out of South Florida who’s been successfully treating patients with adult stem cells for the past 15 years. Dr. Comella and her clinic have reportedly been under attack not only by the FDA, but also by the mainstream media, which has repeatedly published lies and slander against her in order to destroy her reputation."
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