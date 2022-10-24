Our Loving Father's Calls To Repentance - We can turn a deaf ear to God's offer of mercy and grace

"God so loved the world that he gave his only Son,,

so that everyone who believes in him might have eternal life."



~ JN 3:16





Zacchaeus' story of his conversion is put before us today as a matter of vital spiritual interest.

We are all sinners to a greater or lesser degree.

Likewise, the Catechism shares the man is the priest of his home, known as the domestic church.

Conversion to Catholic Manhood: When men put God first all else falls into place. Likewise, when the Church puts men first all else falls into place. When parishes put men first they would be vibrant.

Thus the CMCS mission is the answers for a Catholic man's deaf ears to God's offer of mercy and grace.

