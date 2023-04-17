RED ALERT! COUNTLESS CHINESE COMING TO AMERICA NOW!

WHEN IS THIS ENDLESS INSANITY GOING TO STOP? IT'S CLEAR JOE BIDEN IS MENTALLY ILL AND DOESN'T KNOW WHERE HE IS MOST OF THE TIME. HARRIS IS A WALKING SOMBI. ONE DAY AMERICAN'S WILL WAKUP AND FIND THESE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE ROAMING THE STREETS LOOKING TO TAKE EVERYTHING AMERICANS HAVE. SAD TO SAY THE COPS, MILITARY AND CORRUPT POLITICIANS ARE ALL IN FOR THE COMPLETE DEMISE OF AMERICA. WHEN WILL SOMEONE STAND UP TO THESE INSANE TRAITORS? AT 3AM THESE INSANE ILLEGALS WILL BE AT OUR DOORS REDY TO RAPE, ROB AND KILL YOU AND I. HOPEFULLY THE LORD WILL REMOVE US FROM THE EARTH BEFORE ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW AND WAKEUP PLEASE...