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Nancy Pelosi Whines About Masks
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90 views • May 21, 2021
Follow the science!
Nancy Pelosi, the woman who in February 2020 told everyone to congregate in large numbers in Chinatown, is asserting the moral high ground on COVID and masks.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
http://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6a7345c53d63c00f6256a
Nancy Pelosi, the woman who in February 2020 told everyone to congregate in large numbers in Chinatown, is asserting the moral high ground on COVID and masks.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
http://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6a7345c53d63c00f6256a
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