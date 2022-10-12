Biden's FBI continues persecuting pro-life activists despite public outrage over Mark Houck raid

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John-Henry reacts to the latest examples of how the FBI is intentionally targeting pro-life activists and serving as Joe Biden's personal Gestapo, even after the Sept. 23 raid on Mark Houck and his family drew widespread condemnation.
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