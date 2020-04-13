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(Video 30) Dr. Scott Jensen Calls Out the Center Disease Control For Being Dishonest About COVID-19 Related Deaths!
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23 views • April 13, 2020
Dr Scott Jensen (or here on you tube via Fox News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qWmiWf81zI) states that the CDC has pressured and then offered bribes to force Doctors and medical staff to state ambiguous or even deaths known to be non-Corona related are Sars 2 Covid 19 deaths. 150 so far have died in the USA (12.04.2020) With largely democrat state governors shutting down states. Trump / Pence simply stopped travel into the USA.
See also MONTANA PHYSICIAN DR. ANNIE BUKACEK DISCUSSES HOW COVID 19 DEATH CERTIFICATES ARE BEING MANIPULATED https://www.bitchute.com/video/Moo0E9dpnk0/ or here on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk
The CDC is also linked directly to WHo (World Health Organisation see videos 1 - 24 and specifically no 18 ) https://www.who.int/vaccine_safety/initiative/communication/network/nip/en/ or here https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/who-collaboration.htm
Corruption at the WHO World Health Organisation https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/84/2/news10206/en/ & here http://www.innercitypress.com/ungate6coronavirusicp020720.html and Dr Tedros WHO director https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/jan/18/senior-world-health-organization-official-accused-of-using-ebola-cash-to-pay-for-girlfriends-flight-corruption-racism-sexism
See Dr Scott Jensen also here on bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/phDlBFWL8iAB/ and here also https://www.bitchute.com/video/bQsuqp0jA30/
See also MONTANA PHYSICIAN DR. ANNIE BUKACEK DISCUSSES HOW COVID 19 DEATH CERTIFICATES ARE BEING MANIPULATED https://www.bitchute.com/video/Moo0E9dpnk0/ or here on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk
The CDC is also linked directly to WHo (World Health Organisation see videos 1 - 24 and specifically no 18 ) https://www.who.int/vaccine_safety/initiative/communication/network/nip/en/ or here https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/who-collaboration.htm
Corruption at the WHO World Health Organisation https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/84/2/news10206/en/ & here http://www.innercitypress.com/ungate6coronavirusicp020720.html and Dr Tedros WHO director https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/jan/18/senior-world-health-organization-official-accused-of-using-ebola-cash-to-pay-for-girlfriends-flight-corruption-racism-sexism
See Dr Scott Jensen also here on bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/phDlBFWL8iAB/ and here also https://www.bitchute.com/video/bQsuqp0jA30/
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