3/5/2023 Miles Guo: With 1.4 billion people, Communist China can’t produce even a fraction of the output of high-end products manufactured by Taiwan, which has a population of only 23 million. That’s why Xi Jinping has jealousy, envy, and hatred towards Taiwan. Xi sent the balloons out at the critical time, which helped us step onto the stage of CPAC

#CCP #Taiwan #XiJinping #CCPspyballoon #XisDeathBalloon





3/5/2023 文贵直播：有14亿人的中共国生产的文明产品连仅有2300万人的台湾的零头都达不到，习近平能不羡慕嫉妒恨吗？关键时候习送来了“习死球”，助力新中国联邦登上CPAC的舞台！

#中共 #台湾 #习近平 #中共间谍气球 #习死球



