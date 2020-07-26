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What Does It Mean to Be the Bride of Jesus? Man-Child Bride Part 5
Unleavened Bread Ministries
Unleavened Bread Ministries
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3 views • July 26, 2020
David Eells continues to bring forth much anointed revelation to us from the book of Esther. Learn about the fair young virgins who are preparing to come before the King. A search has been made for a perfect, undefiled, spotless, pure, and holy virgin, who is to become the bride of the King. But only one would meet the qualifications.

Today the church believes that no one can measure up to those qualifications. The church's great error is that we all must remain sinners saved by grace, and that all Christians are automatically in the Bride no matter how we live our lives. But, God has sent his Holy Spirit to prepare us as his bride, made perfect for the Marriage Feast. How does he do that?

Hebrews 10:14 tells us, "For by one offering he (God) hath perfected forever them that are sanctified." You will learn that "sanctified" means to become holy by coming "out from among them" and setting yourself apart unto God's holy calling: the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.

As Esther was separated from her mother and father, and so was raised and instructed by her cousin, Mordecai, who is a type of the Man-Child, so we must be separated from our spiritual fathers and mothers, come away from the milk to receive the unleavened truth of the Word of God.

We cannot be the Bride of Jesus if we do not come out of the apostate church and have fellowship with people of like mind who are willing, also, to separate themselves unto the high calling of God.

John said, "He that hath the bride is the bridegroom." He said that when he saw Jesus, the Man-Child, leading his disciples out from the mother denomination of judaism and the apostate religious teaching of their religious fathers, the Pharisees and the Sadducees, which contained no life, or instruction in a walk of holiness and perfection.

It's the same today. The Lord has already perfected many people by one offering, but few are partaking of the benefits by coming "out from among them" and running after their lover, as the Shulamite in Song of Solomon. And just as Haggai had custody over Esther, as keeper of the women, with the responsibility of preparing her and making her blemish-less for the King, so the Holy Spirit will prepare us and lead us in the path of truth and holiness as we come out from among those teachings that hold us down and stunt our beauty.
Prepare to be perfected, and enjoy the benefit of becoming the Bride of Jesus!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MAN CHILD AND BRIDE - 12 Part Series

This series is an in-depth teaching of the types and shadows in the book of Esther, and elsewhere, that shows us an awesome revelation of what God has hidden in his Word. David Eells, of Unleavened Bread Ministries, will walk us through the scriptures, and we will see that in these last days God is bringing forth a corporate first fruits Man-Child that walks just as Jesus walked.

Their ministry will be to call out a spotlessly pure bride from the church. The Bride will then be used to bring the rest of the true body of Christ into that image, some 30 fold, some 60 fold, and some 100 fold. Get ready to be challenged. It's a feast for for a King....and a queen.

▼▼WATCH ▼▼

PART ONE: Bringing Forth Jesus: God's Church Revealed https://youtu.be/p3skClFtifI

PART TWO: Is The Church Bringing Forth Christ
https://youtu.be/fOWzuyEa-6A

PART THREE: God Repeats History https://youtu.be/GDkpGrX4wOs

PART FOUR: You are Invited to Esther's End Time Feast https://youtu.be/Xd9hEp6k8aM

PART SIX: Being the Bride of Christ is Serious Business https://youtu.be/Fl7zZ4WQFTk

PART SEVEN: The Revealing of God's Plan https://youtu.be/iPALFImCnK0

PART EIGHT: Crucifying the Old Man, Parables from the Book of Esther https://youtu.be/6VH1W3ocqeQ

PART NINE: What Does Esther Mean, Type and Shadow in the Bible
https://youtu.be/udHtOZ-fJMw

PART TEN: Type and Shadows of the Endtimes and the Book of Esther https://youtu.be/MOJR45gpon4

PART ELEVEN: The End Times Beast, God's Plan For His People https://youtu.be/waI1DN9rzLc

PART TWELVE: Safety From the Beast, Salvation for God's People https://youtu.be/_6wjXOUfJ3g
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

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WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/

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Keywords
bible studysermonbride of christdavid eells unleavened breadbiblical teachingdavid eellsubmubm david eellsin depth bible studyman-child bride bibleesther end timeendtime bride of christwhat does it mean to be the bride of jesusesther bible parable virginsmarriage feast biblehe that hath the brideesther sermonparable of the wedding feastman child bridemanchild bride revelation 12
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