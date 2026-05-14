A Venerable Pedophile? Leo XIV risks another major scandal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pagans, who shun the Truth, will enter My House
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/11/15/pagans-who-shun-the-truth-will-enter-my-house-2/
------------------
Communism, for so long feared in the western world, is now being secretly formed through a global alliance
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/09/12/communism-for-so-long-feared-in-the-western-worl