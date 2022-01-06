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The January 6th. B.S. and COVID now in town here:
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30 views • January 06, 2022
I talk about the Jan. 6th. B.S. and I am looking for a friend that disappeared 4 months ago. I need help finding out what happen to him. The flu hit this little liberal town and they all think they have COVID. God Bless you.
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