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013 The Great Disappointment, 1844 & The Sanctuary -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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12 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 13 we discuss the beautiful doctrine of the pre-advent judgement and the ministry of Jesus in the heavenly Sanctuary. Why are there so many misconceptions on this uniquely Seventh Day Adventist pillar of faith?

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Conflict & Triumph – NEW 6 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...

History’s Coming Climax – Part 6 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/HRF9nIO_tzY

History’s Coming Climax – Part 34 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/vjcEZ7J5g5U

Christian Perfection In The Writings of Ellen G. White by Sonica Veith
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/christ...

1844 In Type and Antitype – Part 3 of Total Transformation Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE

1844 & The Final Onslaught – Part 32 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/9dqczX3qYF4

1844 – Sermon By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/vaKM9_8d6x4
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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