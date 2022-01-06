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FACT: COVID-19 Vaccine Boosting Case Numbers - 10 weeks straight and it's from UK Government Data !!
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101 views • January 06, 2022
Giving a totally new meaning to "Vaccine Booster Shot" - it's evident that the vaccines actually boosting COVID-19 case numbers.
One thing that the vaccine mandates seem to accomplish is to make it easier for the virus to infect you and to prolong the pandemic. This of course is exactly the opposite of what we are being told.
Based on UK published Government Data, this video provides a nice visualization of the effect of the booster shots over time.
The following link bears it all. http://tribeqr.com/v/ukdatarevealsdangerousnegativeefficacy
It is an Excel File that in turn contains links to the published UK Government data.
Please share this video widely.
One thing that the vaccine mandates seem to accomplish is to make it easier for the virus to infect you and to prolong the pandemic. This of course is exactly the opposite of what we are being told.
Based on UK published Government Data, this video provides a nice visualization of the effect of the booster shots over time.
The following link bears it all. http://tribeqr.com/v/ukdatarevealsdangerousnegativeefficacy
It is an Excel File that in turn contains links to the published UK Government data.
Please share this video widely.
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