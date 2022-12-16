Create New Account
THE SARCO POD - AN ASSISTED SUICIDE MACHINE THAT KILLS IN ONE MINUTE ( THEY CARE ABOUT YOU )
296 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

I bet Kill Gates had something to do with this ( because he cares about us sooooo much ). Switzerland has legalized a 'Suicide Machine'. The device promises a 'painless death' within a minute. Assisted Suicide has been legal in the country since 1942, the 'Sarco Pod' is aimed at making the process easier.


It even serves as your coffin when you get done and is bio degradable ( got to get the climate in there somehow ). 1300 Swiss Citizens committed assisted suicide in 2020. I bet since covid and all the bullshit they are doing to the people, that number has gone way up.


