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The Return Of A.I.D.S
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80 views • March 26, 2022
Dr Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board-certified in neuromusculoskeletal medicine. In addition, she has a proficiency certification in Integrative Medicine. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show, DayStar TV and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School, and has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, as a recognized expert on a wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine including breast health, breast thermography, women's hormones, medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health.
Video Source:
Mary, @ 'We The People'
Situation Update - March 25th, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com
Theme Music:
David Fesliyan - 'Trouble Is Brewing'
Fesliyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People', Dr. Tenpenny, Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
Video Source:
Mary, @ 'We The People'
Situation Update - March 25th, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com
Theme Music:
David Fesliyan - 'Trouble Is Brewing'
Fesliyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People', Dr. Tenpenny, Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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