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The History of our National Anthem - This should be mandatory in EVERY School
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90 views • February 08, 2021
The gripping story of Francis Scott Key, explaining the MEANING of the words he wrote for our National Anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner"
This is a VITAL part of our Nation's History, which is sadly NOT taught in any of our schools anymore. A Nation that forgets its History will itself soon be forgotten!
This is a VITAL part of our Nation's History, which is sadly NOT taught in any of our schools anymore. A Nation that forgets its History will itself soon be forgotten!
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