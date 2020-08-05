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The SHOCKING TRUTH of what the BOOK OF SATAN Teaches! 🔥
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45 views • August 05, 2020
Otiginally uploaded to YouTube on •Mar 9, 2017 with 25.7K views.
Satanism isn't just about "sacrificing children and drinking blood. Get the entire documentary at: http://theapologeticsgroup.com/ This part of Hells Bells 2 shows the shocking truth of what Satanism boils down to and most people are unaware of in today's society. It's well known with the New World Order and Freemasons. Could you be a Satanist? Watch to find out!
The Hell's Bells 2 series weaves together science, satire, testimonies, parables, interviews, expansive research, and a vibrant Christian perspective to create a video series that is as fascinating as it is educational and evangelistic. Far more than just a commentary on the dangers of popular music, this eight-part, six-hour, up-to-the-minute documentary uncovers the "war of the worldviews" - the epic struggle between good and evil, sin and redemption for the souls of men and the destiny of our culture.
Great not only for evangelizing the lost and challenging Christians to greater holiness and service, it also serves as an outstanding primer on worldviews. Among other things, it features a fascinating history of the occult revivals that took place in the late 19th century (and that would later have such a profound impact in the 60s), an analysis of "chaos versus creation," nihilism, what it means to be truly "satanic" and much, much more.
This six-hour documentary series is broken into eight parts:
Part 1: Introduction - Foundations for Cultural Analysis; 19 minutes
Part 2: Sound & Fury - An Examination of the Power of Music; 50 minutes
Part 3: Heartbeats - Music's Spiritual Connection; 30 minutes
Part 4: Notes from the Underg round - The Occult History of Rock; 70 minutes
Part 5: Hearts of Darkness - Rebellion, Nihilism and Death; 48 minutes
Part 6: Mojo Rising - Satanic Sex and Rock 'n' Roll; 60 minutes
Part 7: Antichrist Superstars - Rock's Ultimate Rebellion; 43 minutes
Part 8: Knockin' on Heaven's Door; 48 minutes
Get your copy of Hells Bells 2 at: http://theapologeticsgroup.com/
They have many great documentaries!
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Satanism isn't just about "sacrificing children and drinking blood. Get the entire documentary at: http://theapologeticsgroup.com/ This part of Hells Bells 2 shows the shocking truth of what Satanism boils down to and most people are unaware of in today's society. It's well known with the New World Order and Freemasons. Could you be a Satanist? Watch to find out!
The Hell's Bells 2 series weaves together science, satire, testimonies, parables, interviews, expansive research, and a vibrant Christian perspective to create a video series that is as fascinating as it is educational and evangelistic. Far more than just a commentary on the dangers of popular music, this eight-part, six-hour, up-to-the-minute documentary uncovers the "war of the worldviews" - the epic struggle between good and evil, sin and redemption for the souls of men and the destiny of our culture.
Great not only for evangelizing the lost and challenging Christians to greater holiness and service, it also serves as an outstanding primer on worldviews. Among other things, it features a fascinating history of the occult revivals that took place in the late 19th century (and that would later have such a profound impact in the 60s), an analysis of "chaos versus creation," nihilism, what it means to be truly "satanic" and much, much more.
This six-hour documentary series is broken into eight parts:
Part 1: Introduction - Foundations for Cultural Analysis; 19 minutes
Part 2: Sound & Fury - An Examination of the Power of Music; 50 minutes
Part 3: Heartbeats - Music's Spiritual Connection; 30 minutes
Part 4: Notes from the Underg round - The Occult History of Rock; 70 minutes
Part 5: Hearts of Darkness - Rebellion, Nihilism and Death; 48 minutes
Part 6: Mojo Rising - Satanic Sex and Rock 'n' Roll; 60 minutes
Part 7: Antichrist Superstars - Rock's Ultimate Rebellion; 43 minutes
Part 8: Knockin' on Heaven's Door; 48 minutes
Get your copy of Hells Bells 2 at: http://theapologeticsgroup.com/
They have many great documentaries!
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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