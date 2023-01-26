The up- and down-sides of chest freezers for preppers on a tight budget MVI_9673-5merged

We have run 4 chest freezers for the last 2 years, 3 for maybe almost 20 years, and 2 for over 30 years. However, we have never had off-grid power of any consequence (I could be mistaken, but the puny 5 or 6 solar panels on our roof, 1 kw, I don’t think would run our smallest chest freezer, and only during strong sun, but have I heard correctly, that some solar panels stop inputting when the grid goes down?) This means we are vulnerable to losing all of our frozen food, plus our refrigerated food (4 fridges), if a prolonged grid-down event occurred. And time must be put aside to defrost chest freezers, which I haven’t been able to keep up with. Dried food and canned food are safer bets in our circumstances, if the world situation worsens even more, as it is likely to. Another downside to chest freezers is that the bottom food often stays there for years. An upside is that the chest freezer is more efficient than the more convenient upright freezer.

