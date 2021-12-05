Silent War Ep. 6139: Quarantine Camps, Hyperinflation, CIA Pedophiles, Mutant Vaxxed

In this episode of The Silent War-Secretary of Defense Sends out Memo to Force Full Vaccination of All Members of the Armed Forces Under DoD Authority.ForgottenMore details emerge of the CIA Pedophiles who Walk Free After DOJ Refused To Prosecute after a FOIA.Turks Flee to Gold, Bitcoin, and Foreign Currency as Government Devalues Lira.As Inflation Causing Hardship For 45% Of U.S. Households; Lower-Income Americans Most Affected: Gallup.9,000 Haitians Expected to Reach Mexico in a Few Days on Their Way to US as Omicron Cases Continue to Surge in US.Twitter Labels the American Heart Association's mRNA Vaccine Warning as 'Unsafe'.Corrupt Politicians Overseeing Jan 6 Committee may have bit off more than they could chew with Bannon - who has found a way to turn the situation against them.Hunter Biden’s Laptop shows his friendly relationship with Fake News Tucker Carlson.Forbes Admits mRNA Vaccines Alter DNA Then Changes the Headline.Rand Paul Demands Fauci Be Held Accountable For His COVID Lies.Germany Imposes Nationwide Lockdown For the Unvaxxed.Austrians Face Prison Time, Huge Fines For Non-Compliance.Court Orders FDA To Comply With FOIA and Release Information On Pfizer Vaccine – First Batch of Documents Shows Over 1,200 Vaccine Deaths WITHIN FIRST 90 DAYS.“The COVID-19 Vaccines DO NOT Prevent Transmission of the Disease” – Judge Doughty’s Ruling Destroys Biden’s Vax Mandates.The Leader of the European Union Calls For Throwing Out Nuremberg Code In Favor of Forced Vaccinating All Dissenters.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat