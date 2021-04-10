© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Sleepy Creepy' Biden has gone too far, says Sebastian Gorka
Follow
6
Share
Report
431 views • April 10, 2021
Sebastian Gorka dissects the plans of Biden's executive actions, his AFT comment, Gorka details his personal connect to this and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.