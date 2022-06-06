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Fundamentals Lift a Gold Bug's Spirits | Jeff Clark
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50 views • June 06, 2022
Why is the junior mining sector struggling? Jeff Clark, a senior precious metals analyst at GoldSilver.com, says that in order to answer that question, we must look at who has been selling. According to him, the predominant sellers have been retail investors rather than institutional ones. He believes that now is the time to buy while prices are still low.
Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces the company’s second round of drill results from their Mazoa Hill target in southwestern Guyana and their new financing strategy. He expects their OTC option for Americans to become available in three to four weeks.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/fundamentals-lift-a-gold-bugs-spirits/
Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces the company’s second round of drill results from their Mazoa Hill target in southwestern Guyana and their new financing strategy. He expects their OTC option for Americans to become available in three to four weeks.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/fundamentals-lift-a-gold-bugs-spirits/
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