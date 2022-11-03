TATERTOT FILLS A NEW PAIR OF DEPENDS 🐼💩😂

258,302 views...THIS CANNOT BEThose are NOT 'presidential' numbers, guy

Watch Full: President Biden's Remarks On Protecting Democracy, Voter Intimidation

Nov 2, 2022

President Joe Biden called the midterms a “defining moment” for democracy as voter intimidation and political violence loom over the upcoming elections.

» Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc





Rules for Radicals: accuse the other side of exactly what you are doing





Remember VfB said he smelled (((panic)))?





Monday, I got my proof, didn't I?!?

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/covid-response-forgiveness/671879/





Here's some MOAR, from the GreenRat itself: https://gab.com/RealJonathanGreenblatt/posts/108858218254633721

Yes, this is true, we are but a very tiny minority in the world and in the U.S., and by percentage, we make up the bulk of occupied seats of government here in the U.S., and those representatives whom are not Jewish, have pledged their undying, unwavering loyalty to the promised land of Israel and the chosen people, not to the racist majority White population. We call these people our "Shabbos Goy", they work very hard to put in place those policies that we Jews believe to be for your best interest, not what you believe to be your best interest. When we have a problem, we have an untold number of ways to deal with that problem, the FBI are in our pocket, the CIA, Homeland security, you name it, and 9 times out of 10, a fellow Jew operates at the helm of these organizations. We have local and federal law enforcement train in Israel, because when we take the guns from you Americans, we want them to be as deadly and viscious as possible, but trust me, its for your benefit.





One word: REPENT😇





https://blog.chron.com/txpotomac/2012/10/top-quotes-from-the-joe-biden-and-paul-ryan-debate/





https://adtv.watch/topic/natural-remedies





What Does Kyrie Irving See in (((Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories)))?✡️

The NBA star joins a troubling club.

By Jemele Hill🍉🏳️‍🌈🦄🍆💩😂





https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/11/kyrie-irving-anti-semitism-kanye-conspiracy-theories/671979/





Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar point guard, is as skilled at deflection as he is at putting together spectacular finishes around the basket. On Saturday, after his team’s 125–116 loss to the Indiana Pacers, a reporter vigorously questioned Irving about why he used his Twitter account to promote Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, a 2018 film that contains a host of anti-Semitic themes.





“It’s on Amazon, public platform,” Irving said of his decision to post a link to the purported documentary, which was adapted from a book of the same name. “Whether you want to go watch it or not is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different than the next human being, so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have … [and say], ‘You cannot post that.’ Why not? Why not?” He went on to suggest that he hadn’t expressed hatred for anyone, and he appeared to link the controversy—without explaining the connection—to his own experience of “living as a free Black man here in America, knowing the historical complexities for me to get here.”

In reality, Irving has joined a troubling club of high-profile Black male celebrities—also including the rapper Kanye West—who have stubbornly embraced conspiracy theories, particularly anti-Semitic ones, under the pretext of seeking a deeper truth about their own origins.





Read the rest of this panic piece at the above URL