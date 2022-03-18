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Welcoming the Convenient New World of CBDC's, UBI & Digital ID's
theDTrain
theDTrain
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Bank of England tells ministers to intervene on digital currency 'programming'
https://archive.is/qZJ3d
Central Bank Digital Currency: An update on the Bank of England’s work - speech by Tom Mutton
https://archive.is/PWdOI
These Countries Are Considering A Central Bank Digital Currency. Here Are Their Timelines And Status
https://www.ndtv.com/business/here-are-the-timelines-and-status-of-central-bank-digital-currencies-in-some-countries-2820164
It’s time for Ottawa to seriously study how a guaranteed basic income could replace outdated layers of sclerotic support programs
https://archive.is/4dObR
Canada likely to give nod to universal basic income programme
https://archive.is/J2bW4
See how Basic Income benefits YOUR local economy
https://www.ubiworks.ca/
Keywords
ubidigitalidcbdc
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