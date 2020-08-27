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Andreas Kalcker conference about chlorine dioxide (mms) to reverse most diseases part 2
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1792 views • August 27, 2020
Bolivia has now authorized doctors to administer CHLORINE DIOXIDE following a study proving its safety and effectiveness at university
Below is a link to the Andreas Kalcker interview with Alan Keys.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tn5gp
This announcement just in from natural care news with yet another study to confirm the success of CLO2
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html
For several years since reversing my own terminal cancer diagnoses, I have been researching scientific data published on “pubmed” which is the site for factual published scientific studies on all kinds of information that is medically related.
There are numerous studies done on the use of chlorine dioxide for disinfecting purposes. Since 1998 is mandatory that all blood bags for transfusion are purified with chlorine dioxide before transmission to another patient. The most common use of chlorine dioxide is to kill viruses and pathogens in the food chain. For about 10 years, 4 European countries only use chlorine dioxide in the municipal water to replace chlorine, as it has been scientifically proven to be more effective and less toxic than chlorine
A scientific paper was published in 2010 with 65 people in human trials. This caused no problems to the 65 subjects who drank the product. And it killed all viruses in doses of 5ppm including coronavirus
So when taken orally Chlorine dioxide kills “ALL VIRUSES” this includes the Coronovirus!
This study below was funded by Taiko Pharmaceuticals who wanted a safer approach to clean water as an alternative to “Chlorine” the study concluded “A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza viruses”. This study was done in 2010!
https://benthamopen.com/contents/pdf/TOANTIMJ/TOANTIMJ-2-71.pdf
Another separate independent double blind peer reviewed study Concluded….” We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.
https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0
More detailed study of how this product kills the virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15847934
Furthermore the FDA (Federal drug administration) who licensees the use of the chemical for use in food production have classified this as “safe”. Link Below https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?CFRPart=173
SO WHY IS THIS NOT BEING USED to kill covid 19 ?
The answer is “Patents”…. BIG PHARMA CANNOT PATENT SOMETHING THAT IS FREELY AVAILABLE SO WITHOUT THAT, THERE IS NO MOTIVATION TO SPEND A FORTUNE ON FURTHER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH MAKING THE DEVELOPMENT OF (A potentially dangerous) VACCINE IRRELEVENT
Below is a link to the Andreas Kalcker interview with Alan Keys.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tn5gp
This announcement just in from natural care news with yet another study to confirm the success of CLO2
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html
For several years since reversing my own terminal cancer diagnoses, I have been researching scientific data published on “pubmed” which is the site for factual published scientific studies on all kinds of information that is medically related.
There are numerous studies done on the use of chlorine dioxide for disinfecting purposes. Since 1998 is mandatory that all blood bags for transfusion are purified with chlorine dioxide before transmission to another patient. The most common use of chlorine dioxide is to kill viruses and pathogens in the food chain. For about 10 years, 4 European countries only use chlorine dioxide in the municipal water to replace chlorine, as it has been scientifically proven to be more effective and less toxic than chlorine
A scientific paper was published in 2010 with 65 people in human trials. This caused no problems to the 65 subjects who drank the product. And it killed all viruses in doses of 5ppm including coronavirus
So when taken orally Chlorine dioxide kills “ALL VIRUSES” this includes the Coronovirus!
This study below was funded by Taiko Pharmaceuticals who wanted a safer approach to clean water as an alternative to “Chlorine” the study concluded “A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza viruses”. This study was done in 2010!
https://benthamopen.com/contents/pdf/TOANTIMJ/TOANTIMJ-2-71.pdf
Another separate independent double blind peer reviewed study Concluded….” We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.
https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0
More detailed study of how this product kills the virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15847934
Furthermore the FDA (Federal drug administration) who licensees the use of the chemical for use in food production have classified this as “safe”. Link Below https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?CFRPart=173
SO WHY IS THIS NOT BEING USED to kill covid 19 ?
The answer is “Patents”…. BIG PHARMA CANNOT PATENT SOMETHING THAT IS FREELY AVAILABLE SO WITHOUT THAT, THERE IS NO MOTIVATION TO SPEND A FORTUNE ON FURTHER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH MAKING THE DEVELOPMENT OF (A potentially dangerous) VACCINE IRRELEVENT
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