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CCFR Radio - Ep 95 - The Return of the Long Gun Registry
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CCFR
July 6 2021
Rod and Tracey provide a comprehensive update on the return of the long gun registry and how the gun lobby is controlling the Parliamentary Budget Office, supposedly. Share this everywhere!!
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
July 6 2021
Rod and Tracey provide a comprehensive update on the return of the long gun registry and how the gun lobby is controlling the Parliamentary Budget Office, supposedly. Share this everywhere!!
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
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