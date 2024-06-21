Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage - West Provoked Russia's SMO in UKR by Expanding the EU & NATO Military Alliance Eastwards

Meanwhile on the BBC:

The Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, has said the West provoked Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine by expanding the European Union and Nato military alliance eastwards.

It's good that at least Farage see's and admits to the truth... Cynthia



Adding:

China slaps Lockheed Martin with sanctions over arms sale to Taiwan — Chinese Foreign Ministry

China has imposed sanctions against the US military-industrial company Lockheed Martin over the sale of weapons to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The sanctions are against Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories, and Lockheed Martin Ventures.

This is due to the fact that the US recently "re-announced the sale of weapons to the Taiwan region of China," which seriously violates the principle of "one China."



