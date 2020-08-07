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Beirut Attack: Breathtaking: Case Closed, Infrared Video Reveals Details of Israeli Nuclear Missile
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14755 views • August 07, 2020
Channel Notes: Posted by 1776Reloaded.org: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
America is being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be a Founding fathers created Government! The Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV created in accord with foundations of our nation, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government! The same criminals orchestrating such acts at the Beirut bombing have been running America from the shadows! UNLEARN - Re-educate!
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*************STILL VALIDATING AUTHENTICITY - CHECKING WITH ANALYSIS*************** surely someone could check speed of that projectile through the video?
YT removed Video at 6.30 PST. 8_6_2020; article being uploaded to BIN
TRUMP Stated General said it was an Attack. Video uploading to Brighteon...
Breathtaking: Case Closed, Infrared Video Reveals Details of Israeli Nuclear Missile
Beirut Attack via Infrared Camera: Attaque #port de #beyrouth #infrared #infrarouge
Please refer to this link: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/06/breathtaking-case-closed-infrared-video-reveals-details-of-israeli-nuclear-missile/
Comments from upload
The original piece of film was reduced to 500 frames. According to Rachid Khallouf with Okram Emil and Mirwaise Abdul Qayyum on Facebook the video was captured in thermal imaging and two lightning-fast missiles were observed targeting the port of Beirut. The length of this video is 29 seconds, and the two missiles did not appear until after the video was converted to 500 images.
Rachid says on Facebook that “this picture (film) was taken by my friend Hammoudi (Mohammad) in Beirut. He then looked at his own picture in thermal imaging mode and there are two rockets clearly visible, hitting from the sea side.”
America is being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be a Founding fathers created Government! The Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV created in accord with foundations of our nation, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government! The same criminals orchestrating such acts at the Beirut bombing have been running America from the shadows! UNLEARN - Re-educate!
############
*************STILL VALIDATING AUTHENTICITY - CHECKING WITH ANALYSIS*************** surely someone could check speed of that projectile through the video?
YT removed Video at 6.30 PST. 8_6_2020; article being uploaded to BIN
TRUMP Stated General said it was an Attack. Video uploading to Brighteon...
Breathtaking: Case Closed, Infrared Video Reveals Details of Israeli Nuclear Missile
Beirut Attack via Infrared Camera: Attaque #port de #beyrouth #infrared #infrarouge
Please refer to this link: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/06/breathtaking-case-closed-infrared-video-reveals-details-of-israeli-nuclear-missile/
Comments from upload
The original piece of film was reduced to 500 frames. According to Rachid Khallouf with Okram Emil and Mirwaise Abdul Qayyum on Facebook the video was captured in thermal imaging and two lightning-fast missiles were observed targeting the port of Beirut. The length of this video is 29 seconds, and the two missiles did not appear until after the video was converted to 500 images.
Rachid says on Facebook that “this picture (film) was taken by my friend Hammoudi (Mohammad) in Beirut. He then looked at his own picture in thermal imaging mode and there are two rockets clearly visible, hitting from the sea side.”
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