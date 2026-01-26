BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Impossibility of No-Usury: Human Nature and Systemic Financial Realities Ensure Lending’s Cost
Real Free News
Real Free News
108 followers
Follow
13 views • 2 days ago

No-usury systems are impossible due to human greed, hoarding, and lending for profit. Fractional reserve banking and economic demand ensure usury’s permanence. Historical attempts hid exploitative burdens, worse than interest. Only private loans are interest-free, but unscalable, confirming no-usury’s infeasibility.

Read the essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-impossibility-of-no-usury-human

#NoUsuryMyth #HumanGreed #FractionalReserve #DebtDrivenEconomy #LendingRealities

