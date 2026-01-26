The Impossibility of No-Usury: Human Nature and Systemic Financial Realities Ensure Lending’s Cost

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No-usury systems are impossible due to human greed, hoarding, and lending for profit. Fractional reserve banking and economic demand ensure usury’s permanence. Historical attempts hid exploitative burdens, worse than interest. Only private loans are interest-free, but unscalable, confirming no-usury’s infeasibility.
Read the essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-impossibility-of-no-usury-human
